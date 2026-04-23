Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
5h

In the beginning God created …

In the Garden of Eden the serpent said, did God really say.

Man wants to be like God and believes he knows better than God, the One who created him. Foolish prideful thinking !!!

In the StarTrek series, the Borg would say, resistance is futile. I say it is not.

This truly is a spiritual battle !!!

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