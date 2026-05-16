Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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don findlay's avatar
don findlay
6h

As usual, a lucid synopsis of our times. Put it in a time capsule Henry so those who survive the imminent holocaust can understand why we let it happen.

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