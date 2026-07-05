Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
11h

I'm seeking a solution that would cover Us elderly and disabled ladies... LOL! Thus I aim to make the point of accounting for the energy We add into a system vanish, allow needed work no One wants to do to be automated, allowing the abundance of Our planet to flow to ALL of Us, and We able to find what We love to do that helps the most. We will fulfill Our potential, follow Our bliss, make Our dreams come true, while earning social currencies...

Social Currency (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/social-currency

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OkayJess's avatar
OkayJess
12h

I can't take my current mindset any longer. I HAVE to employ this somehow. Thank you for providing genuinely valuable, tangible wisdom.

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