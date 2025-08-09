Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Amaterasu Solar
10h

I've started calling it "governmafia."

Will Hayden
10hEdited

Interested in your thoughts about the healing power of long fasting (28 days). I too believe our Creator gave us the mind, body & spirit to self heal. I have read that the lunar calendar based on 28 day cycles are much more important historically & scientifically to both the spiritual & physical healing to achieve “cellular reset” (cleansing). Didn’t Jesus Christ do so Himself during 40 days in the desert? If true, would it not also be a solution to the “Spike Protein” from the “Satanic” Covid fake vaccine mandates?

