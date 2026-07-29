Introduction - I have spent years tracing the contours of a tragedy that has unfolded across generations, a tragedy so gradual and so pervasive that most people cannot see it even as it consumes them. This tragedy is the disappearance of the wise community elder, the individual who once served as the living repository of practical knowledge, moral guidance, and collective memory. The evaporation of this archetype has left a vacuum in the heart of our communities, a void that has been filled not by organic wisdom arising from the people themselves, but by the calculated narrative control of a self-appointed ruling class. This essay, the fourth in my series, will explore the consequences of this loss and explain how the vacuum of wisdom has been replaced by a system of perception management that masquerades as organic truth. It will examine how the ruling class, having given up on shaping the real world, now dedicates itself to shaping the narrative that people accept as reality.

The wise community elder was never merely an old person. The wise elder was a living bridge between generations, a human archive of lived experience who had navigated the perils of life and emerged with hard-won knowledge. In every culture that survived through the ages, there existed such individuals who had accumulated decades of practical experience, who had observed countless problems and their solutions, and who could be relied upon to provide guidance when difficult decisions needed to be made. These elders were repositories of collective wisdom, living libraries of problem-solving knowledge that benefited the entire community. Their value was recognized and celebrated because their experience translated directly into survival and prosperity for all. They were the organic source of truth in the community, the ones who could distinguish between what was real and what was illusion, between what worked and what would fail.

The disappearance of these elders did not happen overnight. It was a gradual process, a multi-generational erosion that unfolded one funeral at a time, one generation at a time. The forces that engineered this disappearance understood that wisdom was the greatest obstacle to control. A population with access to lived wisdom, with the ability to distinguish truth from falsehood, with the capacity to solve its own problems, was a population that could not be easily governed. The wise elders taught critical thinking through example. They demonstrated how to evaluate evidence, how to recognize logical fallacies, how to understand cause and effect, how to plan for the future. They were the counterweight to tyranny, the check on foolishness, the source of guidance that kept communities grounded in reality.

As the elders died off and were not replaced, the community lost its organic connection to truth. Practical knowledge was no longer passed from generation to generation through direct experience. Children no longer worked alongside their grandparents, learning the feel of the soil, the subtle signs of changing weather, the proper way to sharpen a blade. The intergenerational transfer of wisdom was systematically destroyed, replaced by abstract information that bore no connection to lived experience. Knowledge became disembodied, a collection of data points to be retrieved rather than a living understanding of how the world works. This created a population that was increasingly dependent on external sources for its understanding of reality.

Into this vacuum rushed the self-appointed ruling class. The rulers understood that a population without wisdom was a population that could be shaped and controlled. They understood that if people no longer had access to organic truth, they could be made to accept whatever narrative was presented to them. The goal of the ruling class became not to serve the people or to solve their problems, but to maintain what can only be called narrative hegemony. This differs fundamentally from previous attempts at ideological control. In the past, ideological struggles were always related to the real world. Stalinism’s ideological success was demonstrated in defeating the Nazi industrial machine. Capitalism defeated communism by offering unparalleled standards of living. Social democracy was ideologically effective to the degree it demonstrated you could balance the demands of organized labor with those of economic growth. These were battles about reality, about what worked and what didn’t.

The attempt at narrative hegemony, by contrast, treats the political realm purely as a domain of information management. This is a ruling class that has given up on shaping the world and instead looks to shape the narrative about the world. They have accepted that their policies are failing, that their ideologies are discredited, that they cannot actually solve the problems facing society. But rather than introspect, rather than change course, rather than admit their failures, they have chosen to manage the perception of those failures. The primary role of the establishment politician is no longer to deliver changes and reforms, to fix problems identified by people in their everyday lives, or to change circumstances such that they can attract votes. It is to maintain narrative hegemony at all costs.

This transformation has been profoundly destabilizing for Western societies. When a ruling class abandons the project of actually shaping the world and dedicates itself instead to shaping the narrative, the connection between governance and reality is severed. Policies no longer need to work; they only need to be presented as working. Problems no longer need to be solved; they only need to be framed in a way that does not threaten the ruling class. The result is a society that is increasingly disconnected from reality, a society where perception is valued over truth, where the story matters more than the facts.

The strategies of narrative control are many and varied, but they all serve the same purpose. The first category is strategies of control, which includes the various forms of soft and hard censorship, regulation of the internet and other communications. The ruling class understands that controlling what people can see, hear, and say is essential to maintaining their narrative hegemony. They cannot allow competing narratives to gain traction because competing narratives reveal the gap between their claims and reality. So they censor, they regulate, they silence. They create bureaucratic mechanisms that identify dangerous speech and remove it from the public square. They frame this as protecting democracy, as fighting misinformation, as defending the vulnerable. But the real goal is always the same: to maintain control over what people can perceive.

The second category is strategies of deception. This includes the deliberate production and dissemination of misinformation, the framing of events in ways that serve the interests of the ruling class, and the suppression of information that might undermine their narrative. The ruling class creates special units whose job is to intervene with victims of politically inconvenient crimes and make sure that they tell the story in a way that does not threaten the government’s narrative. They work with the press to create media narratives that encourage people to avoid asking difficult questions. They produce industrial-grade misinformation, using outdated statistics and misleading frameworks to present their policies in the best possible light. They refuse to publish data that might reveal the true consequences of their actions. They engage in what can only be described as the mass production of falsehood.

The third category is strategies of delegitimization. This is perhaps the most insidious of all, because it attacks the very credibility of those who might challenge the ruling narrative. The most obvious example here is the hysterical moral panic around foreign disinformation and the attempt to turn all critics of the establishment into various versions of stooges of hostile foreign powers. The establishment literally cannot compute the possibility that mass discontent is the logical response to their despotic and failed policies. They cannot accept that people might disagree with them on the merits. So they must explain the disagreement as the product of manipulation, of trickery, of foreign influence. Critics are not people with legitimate concerns; they are agents of a hostile power. This delegitimization serves to marginalize dissent and to reinforce the idea that the establishment narrative is the only legitimate perspective.

What drives this desperate need for narrative control? The answer lies in the existential crisis facing the ruling class. The ideology of the ruling class is thoroughly discredited. Their policies have failed, their predictions have proven false, and their promises have been broken. Across the West, they face not just electoral defeat but the possibility of total annihilation. The political pressure on the ruling class is extreme. They face electoral defeats to populist forces who, until recently, would have been totally marginal. But the response of the political mainstream does not include the possibility of introspection. While they might be capable of asking the question why they are unpopular, they are incapable of answering it with a hard look at themselves. They cannot admit that they have failed. They cannot admit that their ideology is bankrupt. They cannot admit that the people who oppose them might have legitimate grievances.

At the same time, this ruling class certainly feels itself under sustained pressure. They feel threatened not just as a government, but as a class. Their class position, their position as the dominant political and economic group in society, is under threat. This gives their efforts a desperate quality, a sense of existential stakes. They are not fighting for a particular policy or a particular election; they are fighting for their very survival as a ruling class. This is why they are willing to employ measures that would have been unthinkable in democratic peacetime. This is why they are willing to jail people for speech, to gag the press, to use the world’s most powerful technologies to change the debate in real time. The stakes, in their minds, justify the means.

These two facts, the inability to look in the mirror and the dread they feel at the approach of a new order, give rise to a response that at the same time focuses their efforts on political messaging and licenses extreme measures. Because they cannot avail themselves of introspection, they must come up with a particular explanation to understand their unpopularity. They need an error theory, a theory for why it is that their program, policies, and worldview face such opposition. If they are on all issues fundamentally correct, why do people not agree with them? What explains the errors that the populist masses make?

The explanation is, in the time-honored fashion of anti-democrats since Plato, that the voting masses are not just wrong, but also misled. The masses do not really disagree with the experts; they just lack the skills and knowledge to perceive what the experts have already decided is the truth. The masses have been tricked, tricked by sophists, by propagandists, by the internet, by foreign powers, by populist charlatans. They have been fed a diet of propaganda, hoodwinked by adversarial algorithms, fallen prey to foreign misinformation. Therefore, the most important task for the ruling class, anxious to solve the problem of the erroneous masses, is to fix the narrative imbalance. The problem of political disagreement becomes a problem of political messaging. If the truth has already been decided, but people still do not see the light, then we need special techniques for bringing the masses to see the truth. Controlling the narrative, arranging what can be seen, heard, and said, becomes not an alternative to democracy but the better substantiation of its essence.

This is the key insight. The ruling class has convinced itself that their control of the narrative is actually a service to democracy. They believe that they are protecting people from their own ignorance, from the manipulation of bad actors, from the dangers of misinformation. They genuinely believe that they are the guardians of truth, and that their censorship, their deception, and their delegitimization are necessary to protect the public from itself. This self-deception is the most dangerous element of all, because it allows them to commit atrocities with a clear conscience.

The vacuum created by the loss of the wise elders has been filled by a system that presents its manufactured narratives as organic truth. The ruling class works tirelessly to create the impression that their version of events is the natural, self-discovered understanding of the people. They use the language of authenticity, of grassroots support, of common sense, to disguise the top-down nature of their narrative control. They co-opt the symbols of organic community and use them to legitimize their manufactured consensus. They create the appearance of debate while ensuring that the boundaries of acceptable discourse are tightly controlled. They present their censorship as the protection of vulnerable groups, their deception as the correction of misinformation, their delegitimization as the defense of democracy.

The tragedy is that most people cannot see this. They take the manufactured narratives for granted. They accept them as organic, as self-discovered, as common sense. They do not realize that their perception of reality has been shaped by an elaborate system of control and deception. They do not realize that they have been separated from the organic wisdom that once guided their ancestors. They do not realize that they have been infantilized, reduced to passive consumers of a narrative that serves the interests of a ruling class that despises them. The success of narrative control is measured precisely by the degree to which it goes unnoticed, by the degree to which people believe they are thinking for themselves.

This is why the restoration of wisdom is so urgent and so important. The only way to break the grip of narrative control is to rebuild the capacity for independent thought, for critical evaluation, for practical judgment. This requires the restoration of the intergenerational transfer of knowledge. It requires the cultivation of elders who can serve as living repositories of wisdom. It requires a rejection of the disembodied, abstract information that the system feeds us and a return to embodied, practical knowledge that comes from lived experience. It requires the development of the intellectual tools that allow us to distinguish truth from falsehood, reality from narrative.

But we must recognize that the ruling class will not surrender its narrative control willingly. The stakes are existential for them. They will fight to maintain their hegemony with every tool at their disposal. They will censor, deceive, and delegitimize. They will use the full power of the state to crush dissent. They will employ ever more comprehensive attempts to provide a foundation for their deeply unpopular rule. The future they face if they lose is not just electoral defeat but total annihilation as a class. They will not go quietly.

Nevertheless, there are reasons for optimism. The very desperation of the ruling class is evidence of their weakness. Their frantic efforts to control the narrative reveal that they have already lost the ideological battle. The impact of their policies has become unavoidable, visible to anyone who cares to look. A tremendous rebellion has taken place among ordinary people, fueled by the tenacious work of an insurgent ideological counterweight. Their fear is the justified fear of the losing party. They are terrified because of the enormous cumulative work of the great populist revolt.

The ultimate reason for elite panic is the mass of popular discontent. It is this desire for something profoundly different that is the condition for all our efforts to overturn the narrative hegemony that we would otherwise be subject to. The people, despite everything, are waking up. They are beginning to see through the manufactured narratives. They are beginning to recognize the gap between what they are told and what they experience. They are beginning to remember, at some deep level, the wisdom that was stolen from them.

In conclusion, the loss of the wise community elder created a vacuum of wisdom that has been filled by the narrative control of a self-appointed ruling class. This ruling class, unable to admit its failures and terrified of the consequences of its unpopularity, has dedicated itself to managing perception rather than solving problems. It employs strategies of control, deception, and delegitimization to maintain its narrative hegemony. It presents its manufactured narratives as organic truth, as the natural, self-discovered understanding of the people. But the desperation of the ruling class reveals its weakness. The people are waking up. The wisdom that was stolen from them can be reclaimed. The vacuum can be filled with something better than narrative control. It can be filled with the restoration of practical wisdom, of critical thinking, of the intergenerational transfer of knowledge. This is the path to freedom. This is the path to a future worth living. The hour is late, but it is not yet too late. We must act now, with courage and conviction, to reclaim what has been stolen and to rebuild a society where wisdom once again lights the way.