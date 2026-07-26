Introduction - I have spent years observing a phenomenon that is so pervasive, so omnipresent, that most people cannot see it even as it happens right in front of them. It is the systematic infantilization of the Western world, a multi-generational program designed to transform capable, independent adults into perpetual children who are dependent on the state for their very survival. This is not an accident. It is not a natural evolution of society. It is a deliberate, calculated campaign of cultural sabotage that has been unfolding for over a century, and its consequences are now manifesting in ways that are both terrifying and tragic. This essay is the third part of my examination, following my explorations of the vanished wise elders and the erosion of practical wisdom. Here, I will trace the mechanisms of this infantilization, expose the actors behind it, and demonstrate how it has created a population of big children who are incapable of freedom.



The first thing that must be understood is that the infantilization of the West is the logical counterpart to the disappearance of the wise elders. You cannot have one without the other. When you systematically destroy the repositories of practical wisdom, you create a vacuum. Into that vacuum rushes the state, offering itself as the new parental figure. The government becomes the parent, the schools become the home, and the citizenry becomes a collection of perpetual children who look to the state for guidance, protection, and provision. This is not a metaphor. It is a literal description of the relationship that now exists between the average Western citizen and their government. When you observe the way people interact with government institutions, you see the dynamic of a child seeking approval from a parent. They want the government to take care of them. They want the government to solve their problems. They want the government to protect them from the scary things in the world. And they will do almost anything the government asks in return for this supposed protection.



This relationship is fundamentally abusive. A government that positions itself as a parent is a government that seeks to control every aspect of your life. It tells you what you can eat, what you can drink, what you can say, where you can live, how you can travel, and even what you can think. It demands obedience in exchange for the illusion of security. And the infantilized population accepts this deal because they have been conditioned to believe they cannot survive without the state. They have been stripped of their practical skills, their critical thinking abilities, and their self-reliance. They have been made weak so that they will cling to the state as a child clings to a parent. This is the essence of the infantilization program. It is a form of psychological warfare waged against an entire population.



The mechanisms of this infantilization are many and varied, but they all serve the same purpose. The government education system is perhaps the most effective tool ever devised for the destruction of human potential. Far from being a system designed to educate and empower, it functions as a subjugation mechanism that systematically punishes innovation, crushes creativity, and rewards obedience. Children who question authority, who think independently, who propose novel solutions to problems, are identified early and subjected to various forms of correction. Meanwhile, children who memorize and recite without understanding, who follow orders without question, who demonstrate compliance rather than critical thinking, are rewarded with praise, good grades, and advancement. This is not an accidental feature of the educational system. It is its core function. The goal is to produce adults who are just smart enough to take orders but not smart enough to question them.



This educational model has been refined over decades to produce precisely the kind of citizen the state desires. Teachers are trained in Marxist ideology at universities, and they pass this ideology on to their students. The curriculum is designed to break the spirit of children, to teach them that their feelings matter more than facts, that there are no absolute truths, that they cannot trust their own judgment. Critical thinking is actively discouraged because critical thinking leads to questioning authority, and questioning authority is the greatest threat to the state. The result is a population of adults who cannot distinguish between fact and opinion, who cannot evaluate evidence, who cannot recognize logical fallacies, who cannot understand cause and effect, who cannot plan for the future. These adults become parents who cannot teach their children, grandparents who cannot guide their grandchildren, citizens who cannot evaluate the actions of their government.



The chemical assault on human cognition compounds this intellectual destruction. The deliberate fluoridation of water supplies represents one of the most successful propaganda campaigns ever conducted. By framing a toxic industrial waste product as a public health benefit, the perpetrators of this deception have been able to dose the entire population with a substance that reduces IQ, impairs neurological development, and diminishes the will to resist. Both the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany used fluoride in their prison camps to turn prisoners into docile, compliant workers. The same substance, in lower doses, has been administered to the entire Western population with predictable effects on cognitive function and behavioral compliance. This is not a conspiracy theory; it is documented historical fact. The fact that this information is dismissed as paranoid fantasy is itself evidence of the effectiveness of the program.



The fake vaccination program operates on a similar principle. By injecting children with neurotoxic compounds such as aluminum, formaldehyde, and mercury derivatives, the system ensures that neurological development is impaired and cognitive capacity is reduced. The timing of these interventions is crucial; they are administered during periods of rapid brain development when the nervous system is most vulnerable. The result is a population with diminished capacity for abstract thought, reduced impulse control, and lowered resistance to authority. The proliferation of psychiatric medications, particularly those prescribed to children, represents another vector of cognitive suppression. Children who exhibit normal childhood behavior are diagnosed with fictional disorders and medicated into compliance. Their natural energy, curiosity, and independence are chemically suppressed, making them easier to manage in the classroom and more compliant in life.



The consequences of this systematic assault are devastating. We now have generations of adults who are, for all practical purposes, big children. They have the bodies of adults but the minds of children. They are incapable of independent thought, incapable of self-reliance, incapable of contributing anything of real value to their communities. They are consumers, not producers. They are dependents, not contributors. They have been transformed from the backbone of family and community into a burden on both. This is the multi-generational dumbing down that I have observed and documented. It is the step-down program that has taken us from the rugged individualists of a hundred years ago to the helpless dependents of today.



I remember when almost everyone had an uncle who was a tinkerer, a person who could fix anything. If your clock broke, he would fix it. If your car broke down, he would know how to get it running again. If you needed to build something, he would know how to do it. This archetype faded away, gently at first, then more rapidly. The tinkerers died off, and no one replaced them. Their knowledge died with them. Their children did not learn their skills because they were too busy watching television, too busy being indoctrinated in government schools, too busy chasing the pleasures that the culture told them were the most important things in life. The transition from analog to digital accelerated the process. Children who grew up with smartphones and tablets have no connection to the physical world. They can swipe and scroll, but they cannot build or repair. They are surrounded by technology, but they have no understanding of how it actually works. They are the perfect consumers because they are incapable of being creators.



The offshoring of manufacturing was another deliberate step in this process. When you offshore your manufacturing, you become weak. You become dependent on the government. All the people who were actually in charge of manufacturing, who made things of value, who took raw materials and refined them into useful products, these people lost their livelihoods. They were replaced by cheap foreign labor, and their skills were lost. The tailors, the seamstresses, the craftsmen, the artisans, all of these people who created value with their hands were rendered obsolete. They moved on to other things, but the knowledge they possessed died with them. Their children did not learn their skills because there was no longer any market for those skills. It was cheaper to buy cheap garbage from China than to pay a craftsman to make something of quality. So the craftsmen died out, and with them died the knowledge of how to make things. We are now a nation of consumers who cannot make anything, cannot fix anything, cannot grow anything. We are completely dependent on the system for our survival.



The sexual revolution of the 1960s and 1970s was another weapon in this war on independence. By destroying the family unit, the system ensured that children would not have the stabilizing influence of two parents. Divorce became rampant, families were torn apart, and children were left to be raised by the state. The government schools took over the role of the parents, and they used that role to further indoctrinate the children in the ideology of dependence. Traditional values were mocked and discarded. The idea of marriage as a lifelong commitment was ridiculed. The idea of raising children in a stable, two-parent home was portrayed as backward and oppressive. All of these attacks on the family served to weaken the bonds that held communities together and to make individuals more dependent on the state.



The hyper-sexualization of children is a particularly insidious aspect of this program. By exposing children to sexual content at a very young age, the system destroys their innocence and their sense of self-worth. Children who are hyper-sexualized become easy to control because they are constantly seeking validation and approval. They are also more likely to become depressed, anxious, and suicidal. This creates a generation of young people who are emotionally unstable and easy to manipulate. The system encourages this because unstable people are easier to control. They are more likely to accept the state's narrative, more likely to comply with government mandates, more likely to turn to the state for help. This is the cycle of dependency that the system has engineered.



The physical infantilization of the population is equally concerning. I have observed a disturbing trend in the physical development of young people. Their bodies are becoming deformed through poor diet and lack of exercise. I have seen young people with rolled ankles and rolled knees, their biomechanics so disrupted that they can barely walk properly. This is not natural. It is the result of a toxic diet, a sedentary lifestyle, and a deliberate assault on their physical health. The food supply has been poisoned with chemicals that disrupt endocrine function and cause developmental problems. The water supply has been fluoridated to impair cognitive function. The air is filled with pollutants that cause respiratory problems. All of these factors combine to produce a population that is sick, weak, and dependent on the medical system.



The medical system itself is part of the problem. It does not heal people; it manages their symptoms while creating new problems. A person who goes to a doctor with a health problem is not given the tools to heal themselves. They are given a prescription that will mask the symptoms while causing side effects that require additional prescriptions. This creates a lifetime of dependency on pharmaceuticals. The system does not want healthy people; it wants customers. Healthy people do not need doctors, do not need medications, do not need the medical-industrial complex. Sick people are profitable. So the system creates sick people and keeps them sick.



The infantilization of the West is not an accident. It is the deliberate product of a system designed to create perpetual dependence. The state that controls us cannot tolerate fully autonomous adults, because autonomous adults have no need for government. They provide for themselves, think for themselves, and resist control. The state requires obedient, rule-following taxpayers who do what they are told without question. The infantile adult is the perfect subject for the state. They are obedient, compliant, and dependent. They will do what they are told because they cannot imagine any other way of living. They will fight to preserve the system that enslaves them because they believe it is protecting them.



The rise of the woke left is a symptom of this infantilization. The woke ideology is fundamentally a religion of dependence. It teaches people that they are victims, that they are powerless, that they need the state to protect them from the evils of society. It teaches them that their feelings are more important than facts, that their identity is more important than their character, that they are defined by their group membership rather than by their individual actions. This ideology is perfectly suited to a population of perpetual children because it reinforces their dependency and justifies their weakness. It tells them that they are not responsible for their own lives, that they are not capable of making their own decisions, that they need the state to take care of them.



The woke left activists are the shock troops of this ideology. They are the ones who enforce the new orthodoxy, who punish dissent, who destroy anyone who dares to question the narrative. They are the enforcers of the system, and they are everywhere. They are in the schools, the universities, the government, the media, the corporate world. They are the new priests of the religion of state worship. And they are relentless in their pursuit of anyone who steps out of line. If you say the wrong thing, they will destroy you. They will call you a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a transphobe, an Islamophobe. They will make up lies about you, and the system will believe them. You will lose your job, your reputation, your livelihood, your freedom. This is the world we now live in. It is a world of fear, a world of compliance, a world of perpetual childhood.



The irony of all this is that the people who are most fervent in their support of the system are the ones who will be hurt the most by its ultimate goal. The system is not working to make their lives better. It is working to destroy them. The goal of the system is depopulation. It wants to reduce the population by 95%. It wants to concentrate the survivors into fifteen-minute cities where they can be monitored and controlled. It wants to create a technate ruled by AI, where human beings are nothing more than biological components in a vast machine. The people who are cheering on the system, who are demanding more government control, more regulations, more mandates, more injections, are actively participating in their own destruction. They cannot see it because they have been infantilized. They cannot think critically about what is happening to them. They can only react emotionally, like children, to the threats that the system presents to them.



The infantilization of the West is the greatest tragedy of our time. It is a tragedy because it is deliberate. It is a tragedy because it is avoidable. It is a tragedy because it is destroying the very things that made the West great. The West was built on the idea of individual freedom, of personal responsibility, of self-reliance. These are the qualities that produced the greatest civilization in human history. And these are the qualities that are being systematically destroyed. We are being transformed into a population of dependents, of children, of slaves. And we are being told that this transformation is progress.



The restoration of adulthood is the only hope for the West. We must recognize that we have been infantilized. We must recognize that the system is deliberately designed to keep us weak and dependent. And we must take responsibility for our own lives. We must learn practical skills. We must develop our minds. We must strengthen our bodies. We must become self-reliant. We must teach our children to be independent, to think critically, to question authority. We must break the cycle of dependence that has been imposed on us. This is not easy. It requires hard work. It requires sacrifice. It requires courage. But it is the only path to freedom.



The path to recovery is not complicated, but it is difficult. It begins with an honest self-assessment. What skills do you actually possess? What can you actually contribute? If the answer is nothing, then you must commit to change. You can learn practical skills. You can develop problem-solving abilities. You can read books about critical thinking. You can study true history. You can become a resource rather than a burden, a contributor rather than a dependent. This is the great challenge of our time. To restore the wise elders to their rightful place in our communities, we must rebuild the capacity for wisdom that has been systematically destroyed. We must create a society where the young can learn from the old, where experience is valued over propaganda, where practical wisdom is honored and transmitted.



The hour is late. The genuinely wise elders are dying, and with them the knowledge that could save us. We must find them, learn from them, and preserve their wisdom before it is gone forever. We must also commit ourselves to becoming the wise elders in our own right, to developing our own skills, the experience and wisdom that our communities need. We must also recognize that the system is working against us. It is designed to keep us weak, to keep us dependent, to keep us infantile. We cannot expect the system to help us break free. We must break free on our own. We must create our own communities of mutual support. We must share our skills and knowledge with each other. We must build networks of self-reliance that can withstand the pressures of the system.



The restoration of adulthood is not just a personal project; it is a political project. It is a rebellion against the forces that seek to infantilize us. It is a rejection of the state as parent. It is an assertion of our birthright as free human beings. We are not children. We are adults. We are capable of making our own decisions. We are capable of taking care of ourselves. We are capable of building our own communities. We do not need the state to be our parent. We do not need the state to take care of us. We do not need the state to tell us what to think. We are free, and we must act like it.



In conclusion, the infantilization of the West is the direct consequence of the disappearance of the wise elders. The vacuum created by their absence has been filled by the state, which has positioned itself as the new parent of a childlike population. This transformation has been accomplished through a multi-generational program of intellectual, chemical, and cultural sabotage. It has produced a population of perpetual children who are dependent on the state for their survival and incapable of freedom. The restoration of the West requires the restoration of adulthood. It requires us to reject the parent-child relationship with the state and to embrace our own sovereignty. It requires us to learn the practical skills and critical thinking abilities that we have lost. It requires us to become wise elders in our own right, so that we can pass on knowledge and wisdom to the next generation. This is the path to freedom. This is the path to a future worth living. The hour is late, but it is not yet too late. We must act now, with courage and conviction, to reclaim what has been stolen and to rebuild a society of free and independent adults.