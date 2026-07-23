Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
14m

I hope I can fulfill that role... LOL! At nigh 70, and beaten to a pulp by life, yet still... I stand and offer what I know to Humanity. Targeted for My efforts and all. Haha!

But yeah... The Wise Elder is virtually gone.

Love always!

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