Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3h

Exactly right. I also write extensively on this unusual topic. Orwell, whose real name was Eric Blair, would have called this condition "Facing Unpleasant Facts"...

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