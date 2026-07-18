He never ran for office. He never commanded an army. Most people have never even heard his name. But Edward Bernays — Sigmund Freud's nephew — is arguably the most influential figure of the twentieth century. He invented public relations. He weaponized psychology to sell cigarettes to women, convince an entire nation to change its breakfast habits, and help overthrow a democratically elected government on behalf of a banana company. He wrote the literal playbook on propaganda — and then watched as the Nazis used it against his own people. Every satisfying satisfying satisfying ad you've ever seen, every satisfying satisfying political campaign that made you feel something you couldn't explain, every "grassroots movement" that was actually designed in a boardroom — it all traces back to one man and the invisible machine he built over a century ago. This is the story of Edward Bernays, the father of mass manipulation.



Edward Bernays took Freud's theories about the unconscious mind and turned them into the most powerful commercial and political weapon the world had ever seen. From the Committee on Public Information during World War One to the "Torches of Freedom" campaign that made women smoke in public, from the bacon-and-eggs breakfast myth to the CIA-backed coup in Guatemala — Bernays proved that whoever controls the story controls reality. He called it "the engineering of consent." The rest of us just call it the world we live in.

Sources and further reading:



Larry Tye — "The Father of Spin: Edward L. Bernays and the Birth of Public Relations" (1998)



Edward Bernays — "Propaganda" (1928)



Edward Bernays — "Crystallizing Public Opinion" (1923)



Adam Curtis — "The Century of the Self" (BBC, 2002)