Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
12h

I surely have known about Bernays - for decades, even. And yes, the profit-motive was strong in that One.

The Problems in Profit (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-problems-in-profit

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
11h

https://www.thenewera.uk/p/rigid-institutions

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