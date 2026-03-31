EDM - RAVE Music History and the Intelegence Agencies highjacking of a dance scene - rebroadcast

This is my story of my journey through the RAVE scene. The Government intelligence agencies and the electronic music industry connections are profound. This is an important topic, Taboo even, few speak about or provide helpful history, insight or advice. So I will.

In this podcast, I give some history of me and my interactions that landed me repeatedly into the electronic music scene. I talk about what I learned and some insights I gleaned. Everyone can learn from the situation in front of you; pray for the eyes to see and the ears to hear, and your ever-expanding capacity to adapt will lead you to ever-expanding insights.

Scripture tells us, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find,” and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).

Pray for guidance, protection and courage.

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast

Title: The Rave Music Scene Deception

Reflecting on my journey through the electronic dance music (EDM) and rave scene, I can see now how a path that began with personal exploration and a love for high-fidelity sound eventually led me into a dark landscape of government-orchestrated subversion. My transition from a "hillbilly" upbringing to the heart of the urban rave culture was driven by a genuine search for connection and sensory intensity. However, what I initially perceived as an organic, entrepreneurial movement was, in hindsight, a carefully manipulated environment designed to warp minds and behavior through intelligence operations.

My entry into this world was unconventional, sparked by a near-fatal motorcycle accident that left me physically broken and disillusioned with the legal and insurance systems. Using my settlement money, I rebuilt a classic muscle car and installed a massive, high-end stereo system that fundamentally changed how I experienced music. The intensity of the sound in that car created a "warp zone" where my mind would disassociate, leading me to chase increasingly experimental electronic sounds. This obsession eventually drew me into the burgeoning underground rave scene, which at the time felt like a pure, creative expression of freedom.

In the early days, these gatherings were often drug-free "dance-a-thons" held in unsanctioned warehouses where people sought a natural "high" through rhythmic movement and sonic intensity. I encountered "honey badger" moms and "papa bear" protectors who maintained safe, community-focused spaces for young people. But as the scene reached a critical mass of popularity, it hit an "event horizon" where Western intelligence agencies—the same ones behind MKUltra—intervened. They began flooding the scene with experimental and deadly drugs, shifting the focus from organic connection to psychological experimentation and mind control.

I watched as the local government made legitimate events impossible through oppressive bureaucracy, forcing the scene further underground into "predator houses" where people would disappear for days, returning with scrambled minds. I realized then that the government wasn't there to help; it was a "gangster organization" using these subcultures as testing grounds for social engineering and literal murder. I made my exit when the drug supply turned into a game of "Russian roulette," and the wholesome community I once knew was systematically destroyed by these operations.

In conclusion, the evolution of the rave scene serves as a sobering lesson on how easily genuine human movements can be co-opted and corrupted by those in power. What began as a pursuit of sonic enlightenment ended in a landscape wrecked by intelligence operations and government-sanctioned harm. It is my hope that sharing this perspective helps others recognize the "skullduggery" hidden in plain sight and emphasizes the importance of maintaining clarity and discernment in a world where the structures meant to protect us often do the most damage.

Title: The Warp Zone: Sound, Subversion, and the Electronic Frontier

Subtitle: A Deep Dive into the Hidden Operations Behind the Global Rave Scene

Welcome back to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. In this episode, I’m taking you on a journey through a world that many of you might only know from the outside—the electronic dance music (EDM) and rave scene. I want to pull back the curtain on my personal history, from my "hillbilly" roots to the center of urban dance floors, and share the sobering realization I had: that what felt like an organic movement of freedom was actually being warped by government intelligence operations. We’ll explore how the pursuit of sonic intensity led me to the edge of an event horizon where the government wasn't there to help, but to wreck the very community it claimed to regulate.

Episode Subsections

* (00:01:04) The Decision to Pull Back the Curtain

I decided to dedicate this episode to the EDM and rave scene specifically because of its documented connections to intelligence operations. It’s a prime example of how the government negatively affects everything it touches, warping minds and changing behaviors in plain sight while people remain unaware of the "skullduggery" occurring behind the scenes.

* (00:05:50) From the Woods to the City: A Lone Wolf’s Journey

My start was unusual; I was raised as a "hillbilly" in the woods where "hard drugs" simply weren't part of the culture. When I graduated, I purposely left everything behind to move to the big city on my own, acting as a lone wolf without a safety net, which allowed me to forge a completely new network from the ground up.

* (00:10:01) The Accident that Changed Everything

A near-fatal motorcycle accident served as the catalyst for this new chapter of my life. After being "screwed over" by insurance companies and the legal system, I used my settlement money to buy a classic muscle car—an investment that eventually became my gateway into the world of high-end electronic sound.

* (00:16:41) Shifting into High Gear: The Muscle Car Era

I poured my energy into rebuilding this muscle car until it was in pristine, "better than new" condition. Driving it was a physical experience; I installed a racing shifter that would spin the tires with every gear change, creating a vehicle so powerful it actually terrified my friends.

* (00:27:45) Entering the "Warp Zone" of High-Fidelity Sound

The turning point came when I souped up the car’s stereo system with six different levels of sound. At a certain volume, the music would drown out the car's engine and create a "warp zone" where my mind would literally disassociate from my body, leading to intense out-of-body experiences through audio stimuli.

* (00:35:42) Cyberpunk and the Audio Sound Punk Scene

As I pushed the limits of my system, I discovered "audio sound punk" bands like Frontline Assembly and Skinny Puppy. This music encapsulated the cyberpunk genre—a dystopian vision of humans trying to regain their humanity by subverting technology—and it required a high-end stereo just to hear the complexity of what the artists were creating.

* (00:46:21) Beyond the High: The Search for New Sounds

Over time, I moved past the "detoxing" phase of high-vibration music and began searching for a new high, buying up to ten CDs a day to find the next sonic frontier. I delved into experimental German and European electronic music, finding tracks that were so compressed and creative they seemed made for computers rather than people.

* (01:08:33) The Death of the Organic Underground

I witnessed the shift where government bureaucracy made legitimate raves so expensive and "onerous" that the scene was forced further underground. While underground raves were once entrepreneurial and organic, the government used overlapping jurisdictions to stomp down on organizers, making it nearly impossible to hold an event without massive, sanctioned funding.

* (01:15:06) MKUltra and the Infiltration of the Rave Scene

The most chilling realization was the "event horizon" where Western intelligence agencies began perverting the rave scene just as they had the 60s counterculture. I watched as mysterious money flooded the scene and experimental, deadly drugs replaced the wholesome, drug-free "dance-a-thons" of the early days.

* (01:39:23) The Final Exit: Leaving Before the Burn

I made my exit from the scene when the drug supply turned into a game of "Russian roulette" and people started disappearing or returning with "scrambled" minds. The wholesome community of spiritually enlightened individuals was systematically destroyed by intelligence operations that changed the landscape forever.

Conclusion

Looking back at that era with the perspective I have now, it is clear that we were part of a massive social experiment. The innocence of those early dance floors is gone and, unfortunately, it can never be replaced because you cannot reproduce innocence once it has been corrupted. My hope in sharing this history is to provide clarity for those who weren't there and to remind you that anything the government encourages is rarely in your best interest. Stay vigilant, maintain your discernment, and I'll see you on the next episode.