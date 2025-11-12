Censoship Revelation

The Last Refuge of Tyrants: Censorship and the Collapse of Competence

I decided to dedicate this broadcast of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast to the subject of censorship. I hold a fundamental belief that the desperate scramble to censor is the ultimate sign that an organization—whether a corporation or a government—is utterly losing the battle in the marketplace of ideas. For a long time, the powerful did not need crude censorship because they had effective propaganda. We can trace this back to the days of Bernays, the self-proclaimed "grandfather of propaganda," who took techniques from the world wars and brought them into the commercial and civil spheres. When the word "propaganda" earned a bad connotation, they simply rebranded it to the more palatable term, "public relations," transforming mass deception into a scientific art form of "perception management and perception engineering". This system of controlling public opinion and changing behavior was effective for decades because it was run by intelligent, competent people.

However, the system is now breaking down because the elite controlling it have gone completely woke. The imposition of ideologies like DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) means that meritocracy has been abandoned. Competent individuals are being fired or marginalized and replaced by individuals hired for every quality other than competence. This has created a massive, self-destructing spiral in the West. As governments and corporations fill their ranks with loyal but incompetent activists, the propaganda machine—once a well-oiled instrument of control—begins to falter, as it's now being run by people who are simply not good at their jobs. This institutional incompetence is exposing the entire structure for what it is: a simple control structure for the powerful.

Faced with this crumbling facade and the undeniable reality that the propaganda is wearing off everywhere from Canada to France, the reaction from the ruling class is terrifyingly predictable: they are doubling down, and their new tool is violence to enforce censorship. When their lies no longer work, they want to imprison anyone who contradicts the official narrative. This is not a hypothetical threat; they tested this method by bringing in laws that jail you for questioning the official government story on historical events, and they are rapidly expanding it to everything they declare "woke". For instance, France brought in laws that could put you in jail for speaking the truth about the realities of COVID and the vaccines. The goal is to coerce the population into quietly accepting their servitude and death.

This playbook is straight out of George Orwell’s 1984, which he wrote as a warning to stop it from happening. Censorship, fundamentally, is a tool of totalitarianism. The government structure operates like a con game: they gain your confidence, promise you value, and then never deliver, requiring only your compliance and cooperation. This system, however, cannot survive the evaporation of mass participation. Censorship is truly the last refuge for tyrants when their deception fails. Our only path forward is to withdraw our consent, refuse to comply with the obvious lies, and stand tall with the courage to speak the truth.

Welcome to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. I’m Henry, and in this episode, The Censorship Deception, I’m diving deep into a topic that is reasserting itself across the globe: censorship. I believe the first sign that an organization or government is losing the battlefield of ideas is when they have to start censoring. I’ll take you through the history of propaganda and perception management, show you how the system is currently collapsing due to incompetence, and reveal the desperate, violent lurch toward totalitarianism that we are now witnessing in the West. This isn’t just about controlling information; it’s about forcing you to accept a lie on penalty of jail time.

The core topic of this podcast is censorship, which I see as the definitive tell that a ruling organization has lost its intellectual footing. In the early days, those in power used intelligent people to craft convincing and effective propaganda. But when that fails, when you can no longer win with ideas, the desperate, logical next step is to simply silence the opposition.

To understand what is happening now, you have to look back at the history of propaganda, specifically to the work of Edward Bernays—the grandfather of propaganda. After World War II, he brought the techniques of psychological warfare from the battlefield into the civil world to create effective advertising and public relations. It was Bernays himself who took the word “propaganda,” which had gained a bad connotation due to its association with Hitler, and successfully rebranded it into “public relations”.

Public relations began a kind of scientific revolution in how to change people’s perceptions and opinions about things. Smart people were actually studying this, conducting psychological and sociological tests to figure out how to engineer perception and encourage people to choose A rather than B. This concept became its own complex, magical art of perception management.

The entire system of competent propaganda is now breaking down because the people in control have gone completely woke. I believe this is the self-defeating, self-destruct path of woke ideology, where competence and meritocracy go out the window in favor of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). Governments and corporations have essentially fired competent people and replaced them with activists, causing the entire structure to fall apart.

Because the propaganda programs are faltering due to this incompetence, the people in charge are not ejecting the woke programs; they are doubling down. The only way for them to maintain control is to bring in hardcore censorship that will be enforced by real-world repercussions, which essentially means they want to imprison everyone who doesn’t agree with the woke ideology.

This kind of censorship has precedent. They started years ago with laws that put people in jail for questioning the official story of the Holocaust. After testing that system and seeing that people did not rebel, they then brought in COVID protections, which led to a censorship program in France where you could not talk about the realities of COVID or the vaccines without risking jail time. This move towards criminalizing truth is exactly what George Orwell warned us about in 1984, a book he wrote to stop this kind of thing from happening.

The end goal is a system where everything ‘woke’ is protected by the government, and they will enforce their official line on reality by force. If the government says a boy can be a cat or a demon, and you are not allowed to say otherwise, you go to jail. This is a simple but wicked concept where they want you to be confused about reality and just believe whatever they tell you.

I want to make it clear that the two-party systems in the United States and Canada are a ridiculous theater. The so-called opposition parties are just “woke light,” pro-censorship, and pro-surveillance state, only offering slightly less of the same agenda as the super-communist, one-world government lapdogs. The system is designed to always ensure razor-thin margins so that both sides must compromise their way to exactly what the powerful elite want.

I see the system as a massive confidence game, or a ‘con game.’ In normal life, a contract requires an exchange of “valuable consideration” from both sides, otherwise it is theft. The government structure is a con because they promise one thing—gaining your confidence and trust—and then get you to give them something of value, but never deliver on their promise. They only rule by deception, and they require your consent and cooperation for the whole system to work.

At this point, the “safe and effective” propaganda only works on the especially super-duper stupid. Reality is manifesting itself—we’re seeing the big reveals of “died suddenly”—and the lie is falling apart. The so-called vaccines are mRNA injections which I call a toxic soup that does nothing but make you sick and kill you, and any benefit you are being told about is a lie. It is becoming so obvious that they can’t hide the depopulation program anymore.

To offset the population churn from the COVID shot program, where the pro-government and weak people are dying off, the government brought in what I call “weaponized migration”. This is a cynical move to backfill the dead bodies in the grave and prevent a total political rebellion from the anti-government people who are left. This ghoulish plan to depopulate, sicken, and kill people while taking total control is becoming more and more obvious.

I hope I’ve managed to illustrate some key points about how we got here in this freewheeling discussion on censorship and the control structure. The globalists want to kill you, but they want you to be an obedient slave who keeps quiet until the moment they do it. The system requires your consent and cooperation. As soon as people stop cooperating, the system falls apart and their power evaporates. So, I encourage you to be a human who stands tall with courage and speaks the truth, leading by example. We are co-creators of this world, and we will have abundance if we but choose to and act to manifest it.