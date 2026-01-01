C60 - CARBON 60 - review

In this podcast I will share my personal journey and insights regarding my use of Carbon 60 (C60), exploring its effects on my health and my understanding of its role in our biology and environment.

My Experience with C60: A Path to Clarity and Health

Welcome to my review of C60, a product I have spent the last six weeks testing. My name is Henry, and as someone who has dedicated years to detoxification and getting in tune with my body, I approach new supplements with both sensitivity and neutrality. I recently finished a full bottle of organic olive oil infused with C60, taking one teaspoon every morning. I want to share the genuine results I experienced, the science as I understand it, and why I believe this product is a powerful tool for wellness.

One of the most immediate effects I noticed was a profound improvement in my sleep quality. I began experiencing deep, restful sleep accompanied by vivid dreams. Additionally, my cognitive function felt “tuned up.” I found that my memory recall was significantly sharper, allowing me to remember details in conversations with much greater accuracy. Physically, I felt a consistent increase in energy throughout the day. Perhaps most surprising was a change in my physical appearance; total strangers would often comment on how bright my eyes looked.

My ability to perceive these changes stems from years of practicing hyper-awareness of my body’s signals. Whether I am detoxing from oxalates or experimenting with fasting, I have learned to interpret the “feedback” my body provides. When I first took the C60, I felt an immediate sensation that something was different, even before the long-term benefits manifested. I strive to remain objective during these experiments, conscious of both the placebo and “nocebo” effects to ensure my results are based on physiological reality rather than just positive thinking.

My journey has also led me to question many mainstream scientific narratives. I have reached an inflection point where I prioritize natural nutrients over lab-synthesized vitamins, which I have come to view as fraudulent. C60 is not a vitamin; it is a fundamental part of our world—the sixth most common particle in the environment and the second most common in humans. It is a unique formation of carbon, the very element that serves as the foundation for all life.

I find it ironic that modern “climate change” narratives often frame carbon as a pollutant. In reality, a war on carbon is a war on life itself, as every living thing—from the trees in the forest to the humans walking the earth—is carbon-based. Understanding C60 requires looking past these “satanic inversions” that turn good things into bad.

In conclusion, my six-week trial of C60 has been an overwhelmingly positive experience, resulting in better sleep, enhanced memory, and increased vitality. While everyone’s results will vary based on their own stage of cleansing and health, I have full confidence in this product and plan to continue my journey by trying the coconut oil infused version next. I encourage you to listen to your own body and consider the role this fundamental element can play in your pursuit of health.

Check out their add with discount code here:

https://prosepma.ca/forum/viewtopic.php?t=722

Welcome to the show notes for the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. In this episode, titled C60 Review, I, Henry, dive deep into my personal six-week trial of Carbon 60 (C60). As someone who has spent years navigating various detoxification programs and dietary explorations, I approach new supplements with a high level of bodily awareness and neutrality. Join me as I share the surprising physical results I experienced, the science behind this fundamental element of life, and why I believe it is a powerful tool for wellness.

Episode Subsections

* (00:01:06) Personal Experience with C60

I recently completed a six-week trial using organic olive oil infused with C60, taking one teaspoon every morning. I experienced several notable benefits, including significantly improved sleep quality, more vivid dreams, and enhanced memory recall.

* (00:01:44) Visible Physical Changes

One of the most unexpected results was a change in my physical appearance. Total strangers began approaching me to comment on how bright my eyes looked, a result I hadn’t anticipated but definitely noticed.

* (00:03:07) Confidence in the Product

Having finished an entire bottle, I have full confidence in the product’s quality. I saw no downsides during my trial and am excited to continue my journey by trying the coconut oil-infused version next.

* (00:04:10) Sensitivity to Bodily Changes

Because of my years of detoxing, I have become incredibly sensitive to anything I put into my body. I can feel biochemical changes almost immediately, which allows me to provide an objective review of how substances like C60 actually affect my physiology.

* (00:04:41) Lessons from Oxalate Detox

My current journey includes reducing oxalic acid in my diet, a process that has heightened my sensitivity even further. I’ve learned to identify the “feedback” my body gives me when I consume high-oxalate foods versus low-oxalate alternatives.

* (00:05:14) The Nature of Bananas and Oxalates

Nature provides windows for consumption, as seen with bananas. Green bananas are high in oxalic acid, while ripe bananas convert those compounds into sugars, making them much healthier and more beneficial to consume.

* (00:06:01) Identifying Oxalates in Avocados

Similarly, unripe avocados contain high levels of oxalic acid. Waiting just a day or two for them to soften significantly reduces the acid content, turning a potentially punishing food into pure goodness.

* (00:08:10) Sensing Digestion Peaks and Valleys

I can actually sense the “roller coaster ride” of nutrient uptake in my blood, such as the sugars and calories from a pile of oranges. This awareness helps me understand exactly where I am in my digestion cycle at any given time.

* (00:09:08) Navigating Fasting States

During fasting, I am in tune with whether I have a caloric deficiency or the energy for high-intensity exercise. Listening to these signals allows me to decide when to push forward and when to relax.

* (00:11:15) Interpreting Body Signals

Our bodies provide constant feedback, but many people don’t know how to interpret the signals. Through trial and error with various therapies, I have learned to clarify what these signals mean for my health.

* (00:12:33) Immediate Feedback from C60

When I first started taking C60, I felt an immediate sensation that something was different compared to plain olive oil. This initial feedback was a neutral signal that my body was recognizing a new, active substance.

* (00:13:00) Dietary Explorations with Olive Oil

I previously consumed large amounts of olive oil for a lectin-free diet recommended by Dr. Gundry. However, I discovered that olive oil contains oxalates, highlighting the challenges of balancing contradictory dietary theories.

* (00:15:29) Cognitive and Memory Enhancement

One of the standout benefits of C60 was a “tune-up” for my memory. I felt my recall capacity increase by 10% to 20%, allowing me to remember conversation details with much greater accuracy.

* (00:16:50) Understanding Placebo and Nocebo Effects

In any experiment, I remain conscious of the placebo effect (thinking yourself better) and the nocebo effect (thinking yourself sick). I strive to remain neutral and objective to ensure my results are physiological rather than psychological.

* (00:18:19) Moving Beyond Lab-Produced Vitamins

I have reached an inflection point where I view lab-synthesized vitamins as a fraudulent simulation of nature. My focus has shifted entirely toward obtaining true nutrients directly from natural sources.

* (00:19:17) The Search for Isolated Vitamins

Research suggests that many vitamins have never actually been isolated or synthesized in a lab. This lack of an original “proof of claim” makes it difficult to believe that store-bought simulations offer the same benefits as nature.

* (00:20:25) What is C60?

C60 is not a vitamin; it is the sixth most common particle in the world and the second most common in humans. It is a unique formation of carbon, the element that serves as the foundation for all life.

* (00:21:06) Carbon as the Foundation of Life

According to the periodic table, carbon consists of six protons, six neutrons, and six electrons. While some use this for numerology, the reality is that every living thing—humans, plants, and trees—is a carbon-based life form.

* (00:21:44) Challenging Climate Change Narratives

Modern “climate change” cults often frame carbon as a pollutant to be reduced. However, a war on carbon is effectively a war on life, as nature itself is “awash” with carbon in every tree and living organism.

* (00:23:02) Recognizing “Satanic Inversions”

We must be wary of narratives that take something inherently good and necessary for life, like carbon, and frame it as something bad. Recognizing these inversions is key to navigating the world’s many conflicting narratives.

To wrap up this review, my six-week experience with C60 has been a journey toward greater vitality and clarity. From the tangible benefits of deeper sleep and sharper memory to the broader understanding of carbon’s essential role in our biology, I have found this supplement to be a remarkable addition to my health regimen. While everyone’s body is at a different stage of detox and cleansing, I believe that getting in tune with your body’s signals is the best way to find what works for you. Thank you for joining me on this episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.