Were asylums originally designed simply to confine patients—or was the architecture itself considered part of the treatment? In this video, we explore the fascinating history behind 19th-century psychiatric hospitals, where many physicians believed that light, fresh air, orderly landscapes, and carefully planned buildings could play a direct role in healing the mind. 🕰️🌿



Discover the origins of monumental asylum architecture, the medical philosophies that shaped these institutions, and the forgotten ideas behind their grand halls, towering windows, peaceful gardens, and expansive grounds. Through historical accounts, architectural records, and documented practices of the era, we examine why these buildings were created the way they were and how their purpose changed over time. 🏛️📖



Whether you're interested in forgotten history, abandoned places, historic architecture, or the evolution of medicine, this documentary offers a compelling look at one of history's most misunderstood institutions and the beliefs that inspired their remarkable designs.