Are you a killer? I am - Life and Death - hard lessons learned from animal husbandry
Are you a killer? I am - Life and Death - hard lessons learned from animal husbandry

Sober Christian Gentleman
Dec 01, 2024
Have you ever killed?
Do you what it means to kill?
If you have you may know how precious life is.
I do.
I honour animals.
I used to raise and care for snakes, snakes eat mice and rats, so I had to make decisions about caring for the snakes by killing mice and rats. I raised mice to kill. Yes, I am a killer, not something I wanted to be, but I learned from my experiences. This affected me in many ways. I learned a lot of lessons about life, death, survival and bravery.
I would like to share what I learned, how it changed me and what I think is important.
I am a vegetarian by choice; I will eat animals if I know the animals were treated well before death. I support good farmers. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for great small farmers.


I have a lot of snake stories which I did not include in this podcast. A future episode, maybe. Snakes do not make their own heat, they are cold blodded. One time ( not the only time), the power went out in the winter, and I spent 12 hours rotating my 5 snakes in bed with me, curled up on my chest, under the cover till they got frisky; then I knew they were set to put them back in their aquariums. 1/2 hour each, every 2 hours, that was a long night. I keep them safe and warm. I know they appreciated it.

Anyway, let explain life and death raising snakes.

