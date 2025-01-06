The Return of Anastasia: Ringing Cedars’ Silent Revolution



Dr. Leonid Sharashkin



Anastasia (Greek for ‘resurrection’) was at the core of our ancestors’ understanding of life. They knew there is no death, and saw in the universal cycle of birth, growth, maturity, death and re-birth a reflection of the Divine Thought. Their joyous culture was banned from our consciousness until now.



But the publication of Vladimir Megre’s ‘Ringing Cedars’ series has brought back this forgotten wisdom of an ancient Vedic civilisation. Tens of millions of Russian families now embrace these ideas and are reclaiming a unique land-based lifestyle grounded in self-sufficiency and self-reliance. They are showing a path to a more fulfilling, independent, connected, and mortgage-free existence, a way of life that has a potential to transform the world as we know it. And you have an important role to play in this global transformation.



Filmed at The Alternative View 3 Event in Bristol - November 2009



THE RINGING CEDARS OF RUSSIA.



https://www.ringingcedarsofrussia.org/









Video Link:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IWDXUHOHKQx4/