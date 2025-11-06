American Indian Deception 3

This is the third installment of my series, “American Indian Deception.” Today, I’m moving past the century-and-a-half of legal precedents to connect these land claim maneuvers to the larger global agenda that is actively using them as a weapon for your destruction.

The core problem we face is the implementation of Agenda 21, the long-term plan to rewild the wilderness for the elite while confining the rest of us into inescapable 15-minute cities. This isn't a theory; it’s a documented global strategy laid out in reports and openly discussed by groups like the World Economic Forum. The critical deception is how they are leveraging American Indian communities. Children are put through the government system—schools, social media, universities—and return to their reservations as fully woke Marxist warriors. These activists are funded and organized by external interests to push climate change, gender ideology, and the colonization narrative. We are seeing activist leadership take over tribal governance, with funding strictly conditioned on pushing the UN’s climate goals and, in effect, serving the one-world agenda.

I need to make one thing perfectly clear about Marxist rhetoric: when they talk about destroying "whiteness" or "white supremacy," they are not actually talking about skin color. To a Marxist, whiteness is a code word for capitalism. The goal is the absolute destruction of the capitalist economic system to usher in a communist technate state.

The economic collapse in Canada is a perfect illustration of this plan in action. The government and central bank are openly deflecting from two decades of destructive policies by blaming external forces like trade tariffs for the impending housing crash. The current leadership, who have consistently failed upwards, are clearly on board with the program to systematically clear the land for those 15-minute cities. I’ve read the documents; I know what the trigger words mean.

ThIs third installment of my series: "American Indian Deception." I could spend weeks reading through the court reports and judicial precedents that have been layered one on top of the other like bricks for the last 150 years. But today, I’m going to connect those legal maneuvers to the larger global agenda that's using the American Indian land claims as a weapon for your destruction. I'm going to lay out the plan for the 15-minute cities, show you how "whiteness" has been redefined as "capitalism," and prove that what is happening in Canada is a special kind of self-destruction that you absolutely need to understand.

Show Notes: American Indian Deception part 3

[00:01:04] Welcome to the Deception

I'm kicking off the third part of the American Indian Deception series by explaining that for a century and a half, these lawsuits and land claim disputes have been spiraling nowhere. The legal system has been building precedents layer by layer, but the recent shift is what we need to focus on—the moment the woke program took over.

[00:01:32] The Woke Program and Agenda 21

I dive right into the core of the problem: the implementation of Agenda 21. This is the century-long global plan to reduce the Earth's population by 95% and rewild the wilderness for the elite. The rest of us are projected to be cooped up in a 15-minute city we'll never be allowed to leave alive. This isn't a theory; this is the openly stated plan.

[00:02:05] Tracing the Plan's Documentation

How do I know this plan? Because I've followed the documentation: the Iron Mountain Report, the Committee of 300, and the World Economic Forum's talking points. They openly admit their goal, just using slightly different language to make it palatable. They tell you: "You will own nothing and you'll be happy".

[00:03:01] American Indians as a Weapon

This is the key deception: the American Indians are being actively weaponized by the woke ideology. Poor children are put through government schools, get on social media, go to university, and return fully woke as Marxist warriors, ready to push gender ideology, climate change, and colonization narratives.

[00:03:41] The Woke Takeover of Reservations

I point out a corrosive trend: in the last ten years, many chiefs of American Indian reserves have become female, then female queers, and soon will be female trannies. These politically trained activists are taking over the reservations, organizing people, finding funding, and weaponizing the local population.

[00:04:36] Inverting Land Claims for Land Clearing

The land claims that used to be in place are now being inverted. The government uses this as an excuse—"they need their land back"—so that everyone else has to move. The Indigenous people who become "tools for this destruction" are being enriched by the government to do this thing.

[00:05:03] The United Nations' Climate Agenda

The money being poured into these reservations always has strings attached: the condition is that they must push climate change, woke ideology, and all the nonsense required for the one-world order. This is directly tied to the United Nations climate goals.

[00:05:39] The True Meaning of "Whiteness"

I clarify a crucial point of Marxist deception: when they talk about destroying "whiteness" and "white supremacy," it has nothing to do with skin color. To a Marxist, whiteness means capitalism. The goal is to destroy capitalism and bring in communism, and most people have no idea this deception is the point.

[00:06:06] Blaming Trump for Canada's Collapse

There is an obvious collapse of the housing market coming in Canada. What's astounding is that the Bank of Canada and the government are actually blaming Trump and the tariffs for the country's problems, deflecting from their own destructive policies that have been in place for twenty years.

[00:06:44] The Failed Prime Minister's Rewarding Failures

I recount the story of the current Prime Minister, who was head of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 housing crisis, completely destroying the economy. Instead of being punished, he was rewarded by failing upwards—to the Bank of England and then to Prime Minister—because he is fully on board for the self-destruct program of "Team woke".

[00:07:27] Clearing Canada for 15-Minute Cities

I reiterate my warning that they are laying the foundations to clear everyone off of Canada except for the 15-minute cities. I know this because I've read the documents and I know the trigger words and what they mean when they say certain things.

[00:09:33] BC's Aboriginal Title vs. Private Property

I begin reading an article about a recent BC Supreme Court ruling in the Cowichan Nation case. The court concluded that Aboriginal title sits above private land ownership, and the BC Attorney General agreed the two are "incompatible and cannot sit on the same piece of land at the same time in their full form".

[00:12:29] Suspension, Not Extinguishment

The key legal trick here is that the government did not argue that private property extinguishes Aboriginal title, but instead that it suspends it. The opposition rightly pointed out that this isn't good enough and that with 120% of British Columbia claimed, this case will eventually come for everybody's private property.

[00:14:12] The Immediate Impact of UNDRIP

I share a note connecting this case to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which was consecrated into BC law in 2021. I give a real-world example of a Richmond property owner who had their mortgage renewal rejected after the First Nations claim—this is just the start.

[00:15:35] The Three-Point Transition Plan

The plans I’m exposing today have been in place since before World War II. The entire point is a three-point plan to change from the kingdom state, to the nation state, to the one world technate state. This is all part of a long-term strategy that uses competing narratives and multiple paths to achieve the same globalist end.

[00:17:31] Canada: A Managed Slave Plantation

I contrast the creation of Canada with the American Revolution, pointing out that Canada is not a free nation; it's a "corporate structure" or "slave plantation" that never fought for independence or declared inalienable, God-granted rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The Constitution of Canada is only concerned with efficient governance, not the rights of the people.

[00:18:26] Historical Tyranny of the Crown

I delve into the true history that people were escaping when they came to North America—the tyranny of Europe, the Catholic Church, and the nobility. This included the historical use of primae noctis (first night bang) to impregnate wives and destroy family inheritance, demonstrating the brutal subjugation by the Crown that the woke narrative now ignores.

Conclusion

This is more than just a real estate crash; it's the systemic destruction of the country's foundation. You need to understand that the woke culture's colonization narrative is hiding the fact that people came here to escape the genuine tyranny of the Crown that existed in Europe. The legal games being played now—using land claims and woke ideology—are just a sophisticated new way to re-establish that same kind of tyranny. My friends, you are being forewarned that the largest real estate crash in history is coming to Canada, and the solution being offered will be communism—just under a different name. It’s time to start looking for the signs and preparing yourself.