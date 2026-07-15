Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Bailey
2h

Yes, and ole Woodrow Wilson got the U.S. into the federal Reserve of course the bankers loved that. Another wound to the republic as our personal liberties are taken away bit by bit.

Thank you once again Henry.

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