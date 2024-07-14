We explore the concept of Artificial Intelligence and how this is used deceptively against us. We can see it coming, we know their plans we can stop this peacefully, with education and peaceful noncompliance.

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, and this is "The A.I. Deception part 2 of 3 2024." In this episode, we're diving deep into the mythology surrounding artificial intelligence and exposing the truth behind what's being presented to us as a revolutionary technology. Join me as we uncover how our perceptions are being shaped and who truly benefits from this grand deception.

Here are the show notes for today's episode:

* 00:01:06 - The Myth of Artificial Intelligence

We kick off by challenging the very notion of artificial intelligence itself. I explain that true intelligence is a divine creation, inherent in all living beings, from animals to humans, connecting mind, body, and spirit. What the "computer guys" are pushing isn't intelligence, but a sophisticated program of deception.

* 00:02:21 - Priming the Psyche: The AI Mythology

I delve into how the powers that be are building a mythology around AI through various avenues in society, particularly through science fiction. We discuss how dystopian and utopian narratives in books and media are designed to "prime the psyche" of those who are already inclined to believe in and accept AI, grooming them for what's to come.

* 00:03:34 - The Hypnosis Analogy

To further illustrate this conditioning, I use the analogy of a magician or hypnotist. Just as a hypnotist can only influence those who consent to be hypnotized, the AI program targets individuals who are already willing to believe. It's a multi-vector program, with various seemingly diverse groups working together to advance a singular agenda.

* 00:05:04 - Mass Programming of the Population

We examine the "massive programming of the population" that's currently underway. This isn't just targeting sci-fi enthusiasts; it's permeating business websites and other media, pushing narratives about how AI will supposedly impact every industry, from top to bottom, including creative fields.

* 00:05:33 - Robotics vs. AI: A Historical Perspective

I draw a crucial distinction between robotics and genuine AI by recalling the earlier fears of robots taking manufacturing jobs. We look at how robotic arms in car assembly lines, while precise and repetitive, were unthinking devices simply following programming, not exhibiting intelligence. This illustrates that true AI has yet to materialize.

* 00:07:40 - Fear Factor and Movie Programming

I highlight how a "fear factor" is being injected into public consciousness regarding AI, largely fueled by movies like the Terminator franchise. These films, while entertaining, have planted the idea of a self-aware, humanity-destroying AI, creating "real memories of an artificial event" that influence our perceptions and instill fear.

* 00:09:41 - The Truth About "AI" - It's Algorithms

The hard truth is revealed: there is no artificial intelligence. What we're seeing are merely "algorithms" – unthinking, unfeeling automated programs created by intelligent human programmers. These algorithms simply follow predefined instructions, demonstrating no genuine decision-making or self-awareness.

* 00:11:18 - The AI Scam and Globalist Coordination

I emphasize that this whole phenomenon is an "AI scam" or "deception," promoted and "front run" by several coordinating globalist groups operating from the background. The World Economic Forum, representing "old European families" and their descendants, is one of the major front-facing organizations involved in this program.

* 00:12:21 - Grooming Future Leaders: The World Economic Forum's Influence

We discuss how the World Economic Forum grooms future leaders in the Western world through programs like the "Young Global Leaders." I use the example of Canadian politicians like Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland, both World Economic Forum members, to illustrate how these individuals are selected, not elected, to push globalist agendas.

* 00:14:49 - The Canadian Example and the Trucker's Convoy

I provide a detailed example of how this globalist influence played out in Canada, particularly during the COVID-19 measures. The coalition formed by Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh (another Young Global Leader) led to draconian policies, which eventually sparked the Trucker's Convoy, a powerful display of resistance that shook the ruling party.

In essence, we're navigating a sophisticated deception where what appears to be artificial intelligence is merely advanced programming designed to control and influence. It's crucial for us to recognize that these are orchestrated efforts by globalist entities, working behind the scenes to maintain their power by keeping the masses in a trance. We need to wake up to these realities because our future depends on it. Stay vigilant, and join me next time for the conclusion of "The A.I. Deception."

