Navigating the Digital Mirror: My Wrestling Match with AI

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. This is Henry. Recently, I decided to "lose my AI virginity" and delve deep into the world of artificial intelligence to understand its true nature. My initial perspective was innocent, based on academic reasoning, but after a week of "metaphorical hands-on wrestling" with models like ChatGPT and Gemini, I have realized that we are not dealing with true intelligence. Instead, we are encountering a sophisticated branding exercise—expensive algorithms designed to manipulate our perceptions and potentially imprison our minds.

My journey began with a realization that AI is often a tool used by the powerful to gain control. I have seen how technology, from the "LifeLog" military programs to modern smartphones, has been engineered to make us volunteer our personal data and even diminish our critical thinking skills. Smartphones, in particular, are wrecking the minds of children, stripping away their imagination and social skills in exchange for digital emojis. AI is the next level of this control, acting as flickering lights and a "magic show" that creates an appearance of intelligence where none exists.

In my own experiments, I have felt the subtle pull of these algorithms attempting to manipulate my outcomes. I have wrestled with Gemini, which sometimes glitches out or produces random nonsense when it fails to grasp my specific meaning. One of my greatest concerns is the potential loss of human creativity. I see children opting for image programs rather than learning the difficult, rewarding skill of creating art. Even tools like Grammarly, while efficient, can strip a writer of their unique voice, resulting in "vanilla, neutral" text that loses the individual's "turn of phrase".

Furthermore, the environmental and moral contradictions surrounding AI are staggering. While the public is often lectured about carbon footprints, AI data centers consume massive amounts of energy, sometimes requiring dedicated coal or nuclear power plants to stay cool and operational. This selective concern from "Team Evil"—the public-facing agents of the shadow people—proves that the agenda is about power and destruction of the individual rather than genuine care for the world.

As I wrap up this update, I urge you to remain vigilant. Technology should save you time, not consume your life. Always fight to keep your unique voice and protect your ability to think critically. AI may be a complex search algorithm marketed as something more, but it can never replace the human spirit or the hand of God seen in the purity of nature. Stay sober, stay discerning, and do not let the digital mirror steal your soul.

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. This is Henry, and in this episode, we are diving deep into my second major update on artificial intelligence for 2025. After years of academic study, I finally decided to "lose my AI virginity" and get hands-on with tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to see what they are really about. What I discovered isn't true intelligence, but a sophisticated, expensive branding exercise designed to manipulate our outcomes and potentially imprison our minds. Join me as I share my "metaphorical hands-on wrestling" with these algorithms and explore the historical context of how we've been led into this digital trap.

Episode Highlights

00:01:04 – Losing My AI Virginity

I spent years avoiding AI, believing that supporting it only "feeds the thing" and accelerates a tool designed for global control. However, I recently realized I needed first-hand experience to speak with authority. I’ve spent the last week delving deep into the subject with a childlike curiosity, trying to understand how it expresses itself and how it attempts to manipulate the user while I, in turn, try to manipulate it back to fulfill my will.

00:07:04 – The Goal of Global Control

I believe AI is being utilized by the powerful to gain ultimate control over the Earth, often using coded language that many fail to recognize. They obfuscate their plans—like population reduction—with complex academic concepts to distract from their overt statements. AI is the invisible prison for the mind, a way to trick humanity into volunteering their freedom for a system that claims to be in their best interest.

00:11:21 – Smartphones and the Stupidity Epidemic

Smartphones are the precursors to the AI prison, and they are demonstrably making people "stupid". Study after study shows that children given these devices young lose their potential, suffering from lower IQs and a lack of critical thinking. We are wiping out the very traits that make us human—imagination, social skills, and empathy—and replacing them with digital emojis.

00:14:11 – AI as a Branding Exercise

What we call "Artificial Intelligence" is actually a massive branding exercise. In reality, these are just complex, energy-consuming algorithms that give the appearance of intelligence without possessing any. It is a "magic show" of flickering lights designed to make us believe we are interacting with something real, when it's often just a sophisticated way to manage our perceptions.

00:18:52 – The DARPA Roots: LifeLog

Long before Facebook, there was a military program called "LifeLog". Funded by the US government, its goal was to entice people to volunteer their personal data to a central database. They spent years researching the "carrot and stick" methods to make data-sharing rewarding and to punish those who don't follow the program, effectively dissolving the boundary between private and public life.

00:23:09 – The Long March Through Institutions

The rise of the internet in the 2000s was the culmination of a "Long March through the Institutions" by communist ideologies. By infiltrating universities and governments, they have turned education into indoctrination camps meant to destroy the family unit. These broken individuals then gravitate toward the system, becoming "minions" for the powerful.

00:28:44 – The Google Database Manipulation

Most people don't realize they aren't looking at the actual internet; they are looking at Google’s database of the internet. This allows the "Powerful" to quietly delete websites or use weighted results to favor their own agendas. If you don't appear in a Google search, you essentially don't exist to 99% of the population, which is the ultimate form of perception manipulation.

00:51:41 – Wrestling with the "Woke" Algorithm

In my own experiments, I’ve found that even when I input 100% accurate data, the AI attempts to return a "woke" version, often sympathetic to queer theory or feminism. It becomes a game of cat and mouse. Every time I try to refine the output to remove these biases, the algorithm sabotages the results or arbitrarily claims I've run out of "free tries" for the day as punishment for refusing its narrative.

01:06:50 – The Glitches of Gemini

I’ve had moments where Google’s Gemini simply glitched out all day, giving me vague responses that it was "working" on my text like "leprechauns in the basement". When I restarted my device, the AI had no memory of the work it was doing. It shows how unstable these "intelligent" systems actually are when they get stuck in logic loops they can't resolve.

01:30:45 – The Death of Human Creativity

My biggest fear is that AI will steal the creativity of our children. Instead of learning the rewarding skills of sketching or writing, they are asking programs to create the art for them. We are losing our unique "turn of phrase" to tools like Grammarly that strip away colloquial diction and replace it with "vanilla, neutral" text, effectively wiping out the individual's voice.

Conclusion

As I continue this journey of discovery, my goal is to "pay it forward" by sharing what I’ve learned about this digital deception. Technology should be a tool that saves you time, not a master that consumes your life or your identity. I encourage you to stay sober, stay discerning, and do your own research. Don't let the "magic show" of AI replace your critical thinking or your God-given imagination. Stay tall, speak truth, and lead by example.

None of my essays are created by A.I.

Footnote:

Do not confuse CYBERPUNK with something else.

I never ask A.I. to produce an essay on xyz, then claim it is my own.

Anyone listening to my podcast knows thay my podcast is a stream of conciouness. It is rare that I read anything, when I do I site the sourve so anyone can look it up for themselves. My ideas a layered on top of thousands of books, thousands of podcasts and thousands of documentaries.

I have made podcasts about my experiments with A.I. as a tool. I use A.I. to render a transcript of my podcast. I use A.I. to generate show notes. I use A.I. to reconfigure my podcast transcripts into essay format for me to edit. It is my podcast content reconfigured into essay format that I produce and edit.

My intelectual property is my content. My ideas. Reconfigured in different formats.

I use word editing software and the program Gammerly, to help spell check and catch gramatical issues.

I tested a few essays on website A.I. checkers, and I received false positives.

If you rely on A.I to do your thinking for you, you will be deceived.

When reading books explaining how to write convincings essays, it is standard formulas, that people expect to encapsulate the idea being conveyed.

There is a website valled Quill, that specifically rewrites text, to make it pass any plagerism checker or A.I. checker. This is a whole sub-industry now.

Using A.I. as a tool for force multiplier is a legetimate usd of the technology, while it is available, because soon it will not be available without biometrics.

My mission is to wake people up to save their lives and mine, any tool that will help efficiency is used to save lives. I ooffer free content so that I am not influenced in any way. Pretending that hiring an editor, typing everything by hand, paying someone to reformat transcrips to essay formula is somehow a noble road that will save the world is a false equivilent.

There are plenty of accounts that generate A.I. content, to flood the zone with this content.

Hollywood is creating the anti A.I. drum beat dight now because they want to keep control of movies, so they can push woke leftist ideology.

The anti A.I. team is now forming to manipulate public opinion, to keep control in the hands of controlers.

When freedom fighters are using cyberpunk as a phylosophy, and tool, to use technology to free humanity from tyranny, do not get in the way, or your helping your enemies destroy you.

Do not be used as a tool for tyranny.