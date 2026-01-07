In my latest podcast update for 2025, I am compelled to address the accelerating push toward a global “Technate”—a system of total control that seeks to strip humanity of its most divine attribute: free will. We are born as free creatures of God, gifted with the birthright to choose between right and wrong. However, those in power, specifically groups like the Committee of 300 and various secret societies, view this human conscience as a “bug” in their system. To them, a person who can say “no” to an evil order is a liability. This is why they are so desperate to replace human decision-makers with Artificial Intelligence—entities that have no consciousness, no morals, and will execute orders with cold, algorithmic precision.

The current branding of AI, particularly through initiatives like DOGE, is a calculated exercise to change public sentiment. They want to show you efficiency and the rooting out of corruption so that you will learn to “love” the machine. But make no mistake, this work could have been done by honest humans long ago; they were simply never allowed to do it because corruption is how the “swamp” maintains its power. Now, we see AI creeping into every facet of life, from synthesized music and art to the very search results you see on Google. Google is slowly withdrawing the vast majority of the internet from your view, serving you instead a curated, “woke” summation of reality that fits their DEI and SEG agendas.

This agenda is not just local; it is a global effort coordinated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) through “unrestricted warfare”. The CCP uses its “Thousand Talents Program” to influence Western actors, athletes, and politicians, paying them to promote ideas that destroy the American culture from within. They are joined by the old-world European bloodlines who believe in their “divine right” to rule. Together, they are implementing “Agenda 21,” a century-long plan to bankrupt free enterprise and replace it with a neo-feudal one-world government. They use the “scam” of climate change to justify controlling every resource—water, air, and energy—to ensure that only the “connected” can survive.

They have even placed “Noahide laws” on the books across the Western world, coded legislation that could one day be used to arrest and execute Christians for their faith. They want a one-world religion where allegiance is sworn to the state, and any exertion of individual will is considered a capital offense. The goal is a world where the “nodes” of the network are no longer human, ensuring that orders from the top are relayed perfectly to the bottom with no possibility of pushback.

As we move forward, it is vital to recognize these patterns. They are breaking our children through a dumber education system to create a manageable slave class that depends on the government for every need. We must stand tall, speak truth, and lead by example. We must understand that we are in a battle for the very soul of humanity against a machine that has no heart.

We explore the concept of Artificial Intelligence and how this is used deceptively against us. We can see it coming, we know their plans we can stop this peacefully, with education and peaceful noncompliance.

Prediction: A.I. will be directed to write posts and comments for the powerful money-backed influencers, by teams of propaganda units (PR firms). I am already seeing leftist content copy and pasted Substack wide under different names, fake actors multipying the fantom concensus…..

Corporation wish to have people with free will replaced by A.I. servants that will never say no, never sleep, never eat, and never have a day off.

The governments will do the same. They will replace the leftist baurocrats who might some day realise they are doing evil, so the governmemt institutions want to have people with free will, replaced by A.I. servants that will never say no, never sleep, never eat, and never have a day off.

You see even the die hard leftist need to be replaced with real automatons, not the ideologically possessed that might one day wake from their leftist indoctrination, free will is the bug that the control need to squash out.

Real A.I. will not be real, this is the con A.I. will be used for. To control without blame. The powerful will hide behind it. They will remove the ability for anyone to say no and thwart their plans. Control is the point of the operation.

Free will is a feature for God creations, but it is a bug in the system of total control that is wanted by the gobalists.

The leftist will be eliminated with eveyone else, just near last, not first, so they will cheer on and help the demise of us all.

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on dominating our mind's space. This is hard to find for English speakers. The point is to bring in a One World Government.

The battlefields are changing forever, fake A.I. wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.

You do not buy a drunk a drink, because that only compounds the problem. Do not entertain pro-goverment people who are ideologically possessed, because it will only get worse. We must see it for what it is to be prepared.

Let me explain in this podcast.

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: A.I. Deception 2025

Introduction:

In this updated 2025 episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I, Henry, delve into the escalating concerns surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its deceptive potential. Building upon my 2024 series, this episode addresses the current developments and the agenda behind AI's increasing prominence: the quest for total control by removing humanity's free will.

Subsection Show Notes:

* (00:01:01) The 2025 Update: I introduce this podcast as an update to the 2024 series on AI Deception, emphasizing the need to address the rapid advancements and unfolding agendas surrounding AI. The core concern remains the push for total control, seeking to undermine the fundamental human ability to choose.

* (00:03:05) The Removal of Free Will: The heart of the issue lies in the desire to eliminate free will. I discuss how free will and the concept of personal accountability are “bugs” in the system for those who seek to exert control, as humans may choose to resist or expose evil. The controllers aim to replace this unpredictability with the unwavering obedience of AI.

* (00:04:31) Opening Prayer: I open the podcast with a prayer seeking patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment. The prayer emphasizes divine protection and the strength to stand against evil, reinforcing the spiritual foundation of the podcast.

* (00:06:16) The Doge Deception: I expose Doge as a branding exercise to make AI more palatable to the public. I argue that the efficiencies attributed to AI could have been achieved through non-corrupt human efforts.

* (00:08:19) The Climate Change Agenda: I reveal the long-term strategy of using climate change as a tool for global governance. The plan involves convincing people that the planet's destruction is imminent due to human activity, thus justifying the need for a centralized global authority.

* (00:09:39) The Deliberate Dumbing Down: I expose the agenda to dumb down the population through manipulated education systems. I argue that this creates a subservient class incapable of critical thinking and easily controlled by the government.

* (00:12:22) China's AI Influence: I address China's growing influence in AI and its strategic use in unrestricted warfare. I reveal how the Chinese Communist Party uses its resources to manipulate individuals and undermine American interests.

* (00:24:20) China's Population Control: I expose the sinister use of the COVID narrative by the Chinese Communist Party to eliminate portions of its population. I reveal the horrifying reality of targeted eliminations under the guise of public health measures.

* (00:33:46) Agenda 21 and the Controllers: I delve into the mechanisms of control employed by the global elite, referencing Agenda 21. I discuss how these controllers manipulate systems, create crises, and manage information to maintain their power and advance their agenda for a neo-feudal one-world government.

* (00:41:31) The AI Replacement Deception: I address the deceptive push to replace human jobs with AI, emphasizing that AI's supposed efficiency is a guise for eliminating human decision-making and control. I argue that AI is designed to remove the unpredictability of human free will, ensuring compliance with the controllers' directives.

* (00:49:10) AI's Limitations and the Push for Control: I explain the fundamental limitations of AI, highlighting its inability to create or innovate. I reveal that the push for AI is not about genuine advancement but about establishing a control system where humans are replaced by compliant algorithms.

* (00:57:19) The Chinese Social Credit System: I expose the dystopian reality of China's social credit system, where AI is used to monitor and control the population. I reveal how this system punishes dissent and enforces conformity, creating a chilling environment of surveillance and oppression.

* (01:04:49) AI Trials and the Illusion of Justice: I uncover the disturbing use of AI in China's legal system, where AI is used to fabricate evidence and conduct trials without human oversight. I reveal the injustice of this system, where individuals are convicted based on AI-generated "evidence" and denied any real defense.

* (01:12:56) The Importance of "Skin in the Game": I discuss the concept of "skin in the game" and its relevance to accountability. I contrast this with the modern system where decision-makers are insulated from the consequences of their actions, leading to corruption and inefficiency.

* (01:21:30) AI as a Tool for Total Control: I conclude by reiterating the ultimate goal behind the AI push: total control. I warn against the dangers of replacing human judgment with AI algorithms, emphasizing the loss of empathy, morality, and the ability to resist tyranny.

Conclusion:

As we navigate this era of rapid technological advancement, it is crucial to remain vigilant and discerning. The push for AI is not merely about efficiency or progress; it is about a fundamental power grab that threatens our freedom and humanity. As sober Christian gentlemen, we must arm ourselves with truth, courage, and faith to resist this deception and safeguard the values that define us.

