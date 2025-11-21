3d Printed Fake Food

The Covert Infiltration of 3D Printed Food

Welcome to the podcast. Today, I want to draw your attention to a really weird topic that most people have completely overlooked: 3D printed food. This isn't just a science fiction concept; it’s a reality that is already trickling through our food supply in a very interesting way. They are actively replacing natural staples—things like eggs, meat, vegetables, and fruit—with unnatural, 3D printed substitutes. These printed foods are engineered to look and smell natural, but if you're not paying close attention to the subtle signs, you won’t even notice what’s happening. My goal is to expose this reality so you can defend yourself and avoid being blindsided. If you don't see the sucker punch coming, you’re the one who gets punched.

The rudimentary 3D food printers available to the public right now operate on a simple principle, similar to a syringe or a baker's pastry bag. A robot arm moves in three-dimensional space, and a plunger pushes a fluid material—like frosting, chocolate, or dough—out of a small nozzle, layering it to create complex shapes. Innovations are already appearing, such as using lasers to superheat and bake the material, allowing for the printing of a 3D baked cookie one tiny bit at a time. However, this public technology is merely the "low end" of what exists. The government often develops technology and keeps it secret for about 20 years to maintain a competitive advantage before releasing it to the public. Major companies were selling massive, expensive 3D printers for a million dollars or more 30 or 40 years ago, which essentially priced the common man out of the market. This strategy was used to retard (hold back) innovation and ensure that control over the means of production remained solely in the hands of those connected to or loyal to the system. This engineered relationship is parasitic and symbiotic, where those in control cripple you and make you reliant on them.

Today, the advanced technology, which is decades ahead of the consumer version, is being used to replace our food. We are seeing strange products appearing in grocery stores, like grapes that are an odd, unnatural size, or fruit that simply will not bruise, appearing to sit on the shelf forever—a "beta phase" of fake fruit printing. Even more concerning are the efforts to print fake meat, which is essentially a toxic soup of chemicals that requires specialized handling. They are finding they literally have to print these meat substitutes on-site in a restaurant and throw them on the grill immediately to prevent them from going "funky" or smelling like death before they reach the consumer’s plate. This demonstrates the extreme, unnatural nature of what is being introduced into our diet.

This isn't just about novelty; it's a massive, global effort to swap out the food supply, and I believe we are heading toward a point where there will be no natural food left on the shelves unless you grow it yourself. The best defense is self-sufficiency and knowledge. This is the time in your life to start learning how to sprout a seed, how to grow your own fruits and vegetables, and to educate yourself on sustainable methods like permaculture and hydroponics. We must take control of what nourishes us to protect our health and our freedom.

Reference:

Agent 131712 plastic food printed?

https://open.substack.com/pub/chemtrails/p/our-food-is-now-made-from-plastic?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo

If you think food cannot be 3d printed check this 3D fruit printer out:

https://youtu.be/3jdg1nh0R88?si=E4g7tzn0eP8t90Ls

If you think food cannot be 3d printed check this 3D chocolate printer out:

https://youtu.be/A89X9zYMmbg?si=_EalmLVxU6gupyIf you think food cannot be 3d printed check this 3D cookie printer out:

https://youtu.be/z1YCcETJHrc?si=F6oGss7ujRE_4f6dRJ